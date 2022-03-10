Carrington resident celebrates 100th birthday

news, local-news,

There's a new member of the Carrington centenarian club. Mary Allen celebrated her 100th birthday at the Grasmere aged care facility on March 3, with family, friends and staff at hand to mark the milestone occasion. The Paling Court resident received a bounty of flowers and cake during her birthday luncheon. Ms Allen was born in Nairn, Scotland in 1922 and migrated to Australia when she was just five years old. Her family was sent to Dubbo, where they worked on a farm, before moving to Stanmore where they lived behind her father's cobbler shop. Eventually the family settled in Canley Vale. Mary attended Canley Vale Public School and Parramatta High School, and played the bagpipes with a friend in the Villawood Pipe Band. After she finished school, Mary worked at Gowings in Sydney as a seamstress where she would make dresses for her herself which she would wear to dances. She met her late husband Ivor Allen at such a dance, taken by the handsome young man in army uniform. Mary and Ivor both enjoyed dancing greatly, and were soon wed on June 15, 1946. The couple first moved to Melbourne to live closed to Ivor's family, but returned to Canley Vale as Mary was homesick. The Allens had two children, Susan (now deceased) and Bruce. Once Bruce reached high school, Mary returned to the work force, employed in home care services. She retired to look after her grandchildren, Lisa and Daniel, and loved taking them to the family farm in Hartley for weekends. The Allens later sold their farm and house to move to Harrington Park to become closer to Bruce and his family. They moved into Carrington in 2015. Ivor died in 2017. The Allens were married for 72 years. Mary has two great grandsons, Samuel and Charlie. She is currently living in Carrington's dementia ward and loves watching old movies, listening to music and spending time with the staff.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/69ac2bf3-166c-4423-8e0a-cb79c87a0b22_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1457_3468_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg