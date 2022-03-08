Cows, calves find safety during Camden floods

news, local-news,

They were feared lost, but like something out of a movie, a whole herd of cattle made their way to safety in the Camden floods. The cattle from Camden Town Farm - off the flood-inundated Exeter Street - managed to escape their dangerous lodgings and swim to safe, tasty ground at the nearby Camden Public School. Camdenite Jennifer Cave was following the miraculous journey. "There were 35 cows and their calves," she told the Advertiser. "Most of the cows were newborns. Many of the cows calved last night through the night, then swam through the Town Farm to our school, the only safety they could find." Come morning they could be seen grazing on the green grass at the school, away from the flood waters around them. Ms Cave said a Camden Council worker found the cattle this morning. "They were found about 7am by a very relieved farmer from the council who had been looking for them desperately all night and thought they had drowned," she said. "He was so relieved." Ms Cave said the cows and calves were then herded down Argyle Street about 1.30pm to the Stockyards on Edward Street where they were loaded onto a truck and taken to a farm on higher ground. Meanwhile, a young calf had made its way to the grandstands at Onslow Oval and needed to be rescued. Locals watched on as residents in a small boat travelled into the waters to rescue the tiny cow from its predicament.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/a0df5e68-c66e-4481-b83a-37c746fc6596.jpg/r0_114_2048_1271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg