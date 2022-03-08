Camden waters expected to peak at 12.4 metres

news, local-news,

Residents and businesses were forced to evacuate Camden on Wednesday night and Monday night as continuing rains saw the Nepean River break its banks. Evacuation orders in various Camden streets were issued by the SES in the last week, as water from the Nepean rushed into town. Enzo's Cucina off Camden Valley Way was inundated, while bowsers at the service station on the entrance to Camden all but disappeared beneath the water. And while waters receded after Thursday, they were back with a vengeance on Monday night. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said on Tuesday afternoon that the flooding event was far from over. "From what I'm hearing, we can expect further rain and flooding on Wednesday or Thursday," he said. "I just went over the Nepean on Macarthur bridge and it's higher than it was last Thursday and Friday, the flooding far bigger. The river has definitely breached its banks. "The forecast appears to show that the pressure system that's going across NSW, border to border, might head out to sea at some point soon and that could hopefully relieve a lot of pressure for places like Camden." Mr Sidgreaves said it was predicted Camden Weir could peak at 12.4 metres. "Last week it was 10.5 metres," he said on Tuesday. "And last night it was just over 11 metres. If this forecast rain continues to come, that's what we can expect. "We've had quite a significant amount more rain than we did last week. While we did see some of that water receding, the Nepean has breached its banks again. It's not good news." Mr Sidgreaves advised everyone to follow all SES evacuation directives and stay up-to-date with information on their website and Facebook pages. Both Cowpasture Bridge and Macquarie Grove Bridge were both victims of the flood waters, as well as Cobbitty Bridge and Menangle Bridge, restricting travel across the region. The floods have inundated Onslow Oval and Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park, Camden War Memorial Pool and the Camden Community Garden, among other sites. A daring rescue even saw a young cow calf rescued from the grandstands at Onslow Oval on Tuesday by residents in a small boat. "Onslow Oval was completely underwater," Mr Sidgreaves said. "The Camden Show Society have had to clear out there office and get everything out of there because it was flooding. "We've had a lot of flooding on Cawdor Road and I've heard the sports club has been impacted as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ca8cdc36-52c6-418c-a613-9742604781ae.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg