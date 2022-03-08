New evacuation order for parts of Camden

news, local-news,

Residents and businesses in parts of Camden have received a new evacuation order today (March 8). Residents were told just before midday to leave several streets in Camden immediately and stay with family and friends in possible. NSW SES issued the evacuation order for: "Once floodwater reaches 11.2 metres at the Camden Weir, the area will be isolated," NSW SES stated. "If you remain in the area after 12.30pm you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you." Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said an evacuation centre had been established in Narellan. "State Emergency Services, [Camden] Council and welfare services are establishing an evacuation centre at Narellan Child, Community and Family Centre, 20 Queen Street, Narellan from 12.30pm today," he posted to Facebook. Evacuating residents should: An evacuation warning is also in place for other parts of Camden. Residents and businesses in the following sites should prepare for an evacuation order in the next few hours: Stay up-to-date: https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/evacuation-notices/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/43f1f0c2-2e1a-423f-a80a-c6b0e8ad2301.jpg/r4_0_1542_869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg