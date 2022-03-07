Four fresh faces the force at Camden PAC

news, local-news,

The ranks at Camden Police Area Command were bolstered this week with four new officers starting their careers in law enforcement. The new probationary constables received their orientation on Monday after completing their time at the Police Academy in Goulburn. Among them was Curtis Mills, who looked for a new career after being affected by the pandemic. "I was an audio visual technician since 2015," the 26-year-old said. "COVID compromised my job security and I had always wanted a career in policing so it was perfect timing for a change. I have always had a respect for police and wanted to join the police out of school, but decided to get more life experience before joining." Probationary Constable Mills wants to learn as much as possible in his years doing general duties before potentially moving into POLAIR. "I have flight experience as a hobby and would be keen to experience the field," he said. Also changing careers to join the police is Lachlan Crane. "I was a disc jockey and have been doing gigs from the young age of 14," the 22-year-old said. "COVID restricted my work life greatly, however I always wanted to join the police since high school, and always thought of DJing as a hobby and policing as my dream career." Probationary Constable Crane has his eye on a number of fields within the force, including the Dog Squad, Public Order and Riot Squad, Trail Bike Unit and more. Tylah Brown is the youngest of the new recruits, at just 20 years of age. She comes to policing after studying to be a PE teacher. "I found that uni wasn't for me and decided to go after the career of my dreams," Probationary Constable Brown said. "I decided to join the police because I wanted the opportunity to be able to help people and make people feel safe, and to be able to prevent crime for the community." She wants to become a Field Training and Assessment Officer to help further the education of fresh officers in the future. Liam Fitzpatrick always dreamed of joining the police, but he too comes to the job from another field. "I worked as a real estate agent and decided to follow my dream career in the NSW Police Force," the 21-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to getting to know and working with my community as well as learning from my new colleagues." He hopes to work with Highway Patrol in future. The quartet were among 193 recruits sworn in at an Attestation Ceremony in Goulburn on Friday. Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole congratulated the newest recruits at the time. "Police officers on the frontline serve and protect our communities right across the state every day," he said. "We don't often see a major event or emergency without also seeing the men and women in blue on the ground doing what they can, whether it's responding to a natural disaster like the current flooding crisis, a car accident or a public protest."

