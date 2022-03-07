news, local-news,

NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Camden to evacuate the following areas by 9pm tonight (Monday, March 7). Once floodwater reaches 8.5 metres at the CAMDEN WEIR, the area will be isolated. If people remain in the area after 9pm March 7, they may be trapped without power, water and other essential services, and it may be too dangerous to rescue them. It is recommended evacuees stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. Simple things the SES says you can do now: For more information: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

