Residents and businesses within parts of Camden directed to evacuate
Local News
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Camden to evacuate the following areas by 9pm tonight (Monday, March 7).
- Sheathers Lane
- Kirkham Lane
- Menangle Road near Racecourse Road may be isolated
- Poplar Caravan Park
Once floodwater reaches 8.5 metres at the CAMDEN WEIR, the area will be isolated. If people remain in the area after 9pm March 7, they may be trapped without power, water and other essential services, and it may be too dangerous to rescue them.
It is recommended evacuees stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas.
Simple things the SES says you can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- Leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
For more information:
- Listen to your local ABC radio station,
- Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
- Go to latest Rainfall and River heights at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
- Visit Road Closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or the LiveTraffic app or phone 131 701
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.