Flooding in Camden: your photos

Parts of Camden are underwater today after the town copped almost 120 millimetres of water in 24 hours. Residents on low-lying streets were told to evacuate late on Wednesday as the SES couldn't guarantee they'd be rescued if they became trapped in the rising waters. The flood level indicator near Cowpasture Bridge read almost 10.2 metres last night, and Enzo's Cucina on Camden Valley Way was all but submerged. Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park and Onslow Oval were inundated, Camden War Memorial Pool flowing beyond its borders. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 119 millimetres of water fell on the Camden catchment between 9am Wednesday, March 2 and 9am Thursday, March 3. A reprieve in rainfall has seen only three millimetres recorded since about 7.30am on Thursday. Camden MP remains largely underwater and Poplar Caravan Park is also significantly affected. The Bureau of Meteorolgy's morning update says "moderate flooding is occurring at Camden and Wallacia" due to the Upper Nepean River flooding. "The Nepean River at Camden Weir peaked at 10.43 metres around 3am Thursday and is currently at 10.16 metres and falling, with moderate flooding," the 9.30am report said. "Renewed rises are possible." If you've been affected by the flooding and would like to share your story or photos, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. School closures in Macarthur today Parts of Camden given evacuation order overnight People in Picton CBD should 'prepare to evacuate': SES Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/f745739b-5973-4600-b0c8-1edd291fedcd.jpg/r0_133_2040_1286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg