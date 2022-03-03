Parts of Camden given evacuation order overnight

news, local-news,

Residents in parts of Camden were told to evacuate on Wednesday night as rising flood waters became more significant. The SES evacuation order was given for the following locations: Residents were instructed to stay with family and friends or accommodation outside the flood area. An evacuation centre was also established at Cabra-Vale Diggers in Canley Vale. There are a host of closed and affected roads in the Camden area due to the wild weather. Meanwhile in Wollondilly, the council reported Stonequarry Creek bridge in the Picton CBD had reopened after conditions eased overnight.

