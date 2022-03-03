Parts of Camden given evacuation order overnight
Local News
Residents in parts of Camden were told to evacuate on Wednesday night as rising flood waters became more significant.
The SES evacuation order was given for the following locations:
- Sheathers Lane
- Kirkham Lane
- Menangle Road near Racecourse Road
- Poplar Caravan Park
- Cawdor Road between Barsden Street and Murray Street
- Peter Avenue between Onslow Avenue and Belgenny Avenue
Residents were instructed to stay with family and friends or accommodation outside the flood area.
An evacuation centre was also established at Cabra-Vale Diggers in Canley Vale.
There are a host of closed and affected roads in the Camden area due to the wild weather.
ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING
- Anthony Road, Catherine Field
- Allenby Road, Rossmore
- Barry Avenue, Rossmore
- Bent Road, Bringelly
- Catherine Field Road, Catherine Field
- Camden Valley Way, Narellan (between the roundabout at The Links, Narellan to Hilder Street, Camden)
- Cawdor Road/Sheathers Lane, Camden
- Heath Road, Leppington
- Ingleburn Road, Leppington
- Kirkham Lane, Kirkham
- Rossmore Crescent, Rossmore
- Robinson Road, Bringelly
- Sheathers Lane, Camden (between The Old Oaks Road and Cawdor Road)
- Smalls Road, Grasmere (at Sickles Creek)
- Cawdor Road (between Barsden Road and Burragorang Road), Camden
- Caroline Chisholm Road, Camden South
- Camden Valley Way (between Macarthur Road and Camden View Drive), Narellan
- Catherine Fields Road, Catherine Field
- Cawdor Road (between Barsden Road and Burragorang Road), Camden
BRIDGE CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING
- Cobbitty Bridge, Cobbitty
- Little Sandy Bridge, Camden
- Camden Valley Way at Cowpasture Bridge, Camden
- Macquarie Grove Bridge, Kirkham
WATER OVER ROAD
- Glenrowan Drive, Harrington Park
- McCann Road, Rossmore
- Polo Road, Rossmore
- Anderson Road/Dunn Lane, Smeaton Grange
- Copper Drive, Oran Park
- Cut Hill Road, Cobbitty
- Macarthur Road, Spring Farm
- Springfield Road, Catherine Field
- Robinson Road, Bringelly
WALKWAYS CLOSED
- Harrington Park Walkway (behind Coles), Harrington Park
- Harrington Parkway Bridge Pedestrian Underpass, Harrington Park
Meanwhile in Wollondilly, the council reported Stonequarry Creek bridge in the Picton CBD had reopened after conditions eased overnight.