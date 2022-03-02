Sandbags available at Pembroke Park, Minto

news, local-news,

Campbelltown residents looking to protect their properties ahead of worsening weather in the coming days can pick up sandbags at Pembroke Park. Campbelltown SES staff will be on site in the car park of the Minto park to assist residents until 9pm. Residents are advised not to head to the Campbelltown SES Unit depot an Alderney Street to pick up sandbags as they are no longer available there. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall which could affect parts of Campbelltown LGA in the next two days. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are also forecast to develop today and overnight. Residents living in low-lying areas are encouraged to take precautions to protect their properties. If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages.

