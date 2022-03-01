Narellan Fire Station Facebook page helps to save stranded Lismore family

news, local-news,

A mother trapped with her two young sons at their South Lismore home during the north coast flood emergency used Facebook messenger to alert Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) through an overseas friend. A FRNSW statement said the woman and her boys, one aged three, were seeking refuge from the rising floodwaters around 10am yesterday when they realised it was too dangerous to get on the slippery roof of their Edward Street home and wait for help. "With no mobile signal and losing hope, the woman used internet access on her phone to send a distress message to a family friend living overseas as they considered sheltering in the roof cavity of the home," the statement said. "The friend then randomly sought help via [the] Narellan Fire Station Facebook page, writing a message: 'Please small child in house TRAPPED GET HELP OUT THERE NOW PLEASE'." FRNSW says an off-duty firefighter, returning home from north coast holiday with her own family, received the Messenger alert on her phone as they were travelling. "A former fire station social media administrator, the qualified firefighter responded to the man's message and rang Triple Zero (000), providing the trapped family's details and guiding first responders to the address where the trio was rescued," the statement said. "The family friend received news of the rescue and sent a follow-up message to the firefighter, 'Daughter just made contact...they got them out...Thank you so much, guys/girls...God bless you'." FRNSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said whilst there was a fortunate outcome to this emergency, it is crucial that the public realises that Fire and Rescue NSW Facebook pages are not routinely monitored and should not be relied upon as an alternative to Triple Zero (000).

