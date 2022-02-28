news, local-news,

Camden's Kylie Pussell has been named as a finalist in the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards. Ms Pussell is the chief executive and co-founder of the Miracle Babies Foundation, working to provide vital services and resources to families with a premature or sick baby. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said being named a finalist was fantastic recognition for the work Ms Pussell had done not only in the Camden community, but across the state. "It is community leaders like Kylie who make our community a wonderful place to call home," Mr Sidgreaves said. Ms Pussell has been working to develop and expand peer support services for families in need of support and community. Inspired by her own experiences, she is motivated to create spaces for babies and their families challenged by prematurity or sickness. Recently, Miracle Babies developed Nurture E, an information hub that shares new findings from long-term research. Ms Pussell is also an advocate for paid parental leave for families with a premature or sick baby. Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons said Ms Pussell was a great advocate for premature babies and their families. "Having worked closely with her, and Miracle Babies, for over a decade, I know she is very deserving of this nomination," Ms Gibbons said. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the 31 remarkable women and girls named as finalists were making a significant impact across the board, from science to education, health, industry, culture and community. "I'm always inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they are making in their communities across the state," Mrs Taylor said. "Despite all of the challenges COVID-19 has thrown our way there were more than 300 nominations, showcasing incredible women from all walks of life who are championing positive change. "These finalists are an inspiration to us all and it's wonderful to see them getting the acknowledgment they deserve." There are seven award categories in the 2022 program, including the Premier's Award for NSW Woman of the Year which is selected from the winners of all the categories. Winners will be announced on March 9, at the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards at the International Convention Centre Sydney and livestreamed online. The awards are part of NSW Women's Week from Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13. To read more about the awards and finalists, visit: women.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/f48410f3-a6f2-445a-b554-c61635bc360a.JPG/r0_299_6000_3689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg