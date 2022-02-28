news, local-news,

Macarthur's Courtney Schonell is set to don green and gold again this year. The talented Narellan Vale local has been selected for the 2022 Australian Hockeyroos team. Schonell said she was looking forward to heading back to Perth to train with the team. "I was a bit nervous but really excited to make the team again after a rough couple of months due to COVID-19," she said. "I am really excited to be going back and representing Australia again." Schonell, who is 21 years old, previously made the team in 2021. She said her time in Perth last year was far different to her family and friends' in Sydney last year. "It was more normal for us as Perth didn't experience the COVID outbreaks so we had no lockdowns," she said. "I was able to train and play alongside some of my idols and fight for my position on the team - it was a really great experience. "Living in Perth has also been a new experience, living away from home and being an adult, but it's been a great opportunity to pursue a goal that I have had for a really long time." Schonell has now turned her sights to the upcoming Hockey World Cup and the 2022 Commonwealth Games. "I am hoping to make the team for the Com Games and the world cup this year and I also have my eye on the 2024 Olympics," she said. "I will fly back to Perth in two weeks to start training. Training will be six days a week and hopefully we will be able to do some trial matches with the New Zealand team." The avid hockey player first picked up a hockey stick at just four years old for the Harrington Park Hockey Club. "I started playing when I was four, I made my first state team when I was 10 and I represented Australia for the first time when I was 15," she told the Advertiser last year. "I love being up front, being able to score and make a big impact on the game. "I love being able to help my team get the win. "I love how competitive it is and I love meeting new people - I've always loved it." With a World Cup coming up in July closely followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hockeyroos head coach Katrina Powell said it was an ideal time to start blooding the next generation as attention turns to Paris in 2024 and the longer vision of a home Olympics in Brisbane in 2032. "I'm really excited about the future of this group," Powell said. "It has retained a lot of talent that saw us perform well in Tokyo, but I think the addition of four new players will help us solidify that and put our hand up for a medal in Paris. "The experience piece is an important one. You want to go into an Olympic Games as an experienced group so that's why we have made some of these changes to the squad now. "Looking to the future in Paris and beyond, it's important to expose these players to big matches we have this year with the World Cup and Commonwealth Games. Having them experience and learn from these major tournaments this year is critical." Schonell said she'd like to thank Macarthur's Troy Sutherland and Zenneth Performance for helping her to stay in shape locally. Joining Schonell in the in the 2022 squad are Jocelyn Bartram, Jane Claxton, Claire Colwill, Madison Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Greiner, Greta Hayes, Steph Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Meg Pearce, Brooke Peris, Aleisha Power, Harriet Shand, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor, Shanea Tonkin, Mariah Williams and Georgia Wilson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/17653193-fb2b-4b82-b67e-591dbe6de8a1.JPG/r0_319_3832_2484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg