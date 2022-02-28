news, local-news,

Camden's Garry Robinson will be bringing home a shiny new medal. The talented archer was awarded a silver medal at the 2022 World Archery Para Championships in Dubai over the weekend. He won the prestigious award alongside his teammate Jonathon Milne. Archery Australia took to Facebook to say they were proud of the duo for their "fantastic effort". "And that brings an end... an incredible week of archery with some fantastic shooting by our athletes," an Archery Australia Facebook post said. "Come on home Aussies so we can celebrate." Before heading to Dubai, Robinson said he was excited to wear green and gold again. "I am looking forward to competing amongst the best para archers in the world," Robinson said. "I love competing and being amongst many other archers that have to work around their injuries that make them a para archer, just like I have and continue to do." Robinson was severely injured in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in 2010 in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of four others. He spent two and a half years recovering in a military hospital from injuries including internal bleeding, a punctured lung, a severe traumatic brain injury and a fractured left leg, which had to be amputated. Robinson competes from his wheelchair, shoots a compound bow and uses a shoulder harness to shoot his bow with. "During COVID stay at home restrictions I was limited to shooting short distances into my garage," he said. "When I was able to return to the range at Sydney Olympic Park coached by Ricci Cheah, the National Para Archery Head Coach, training went back to what it was pre-COVID. "I shoot at the range with my coach three days a week, do our club shoot on a weekend and generally an official tournament on a weekend, if there is one being held. "Once a week I shoot at the local Camden Archery Club range. I then I also do strength training twice a week at the NSW Institute of Sport (NSWIS)." The avid sportsman said archery was a sport that anyone could do, "young or old". "It is both challenging and rewarding. I shoot a compound bow, but there is also recurve bows or longbows - so something to suit anyone," Robinson said. "If anyone is thinking of giving it a go, I say go for it. Look up your local archery club and contact them to see if they run come and try classes. That way you can have a try without having to buy equipment." Robinson said he got into the sport through his experience at the Invictus Games. "My wife Katrina has also got involved in archery and is also very competitive," he said. "We push each other to be better. Invictus Australia offers a many archery events for veterans and their families. "They can give archery a try and might just find that it is the sport just for them." MORE TO COME

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/0e0c9047-4bd9-43e7-8c7e-6e638c2182f9.jpg/r0_170_1600_1074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg