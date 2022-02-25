Mount Annan home set to break suburb's sale record

news, local-news,

An impressive home in Mount Annan could soon set a new suburb sales record. The Moyengully Avenue home is set on almost half an acre and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four car spaces. And it is listed for sale at $2.7 million. The median listing price in the older Macarthur suburb is $820,000, according to realestateinvestar.com.au. McGrath Camden real estate agent Ben Burfitt said the home was a suburban oasis. "It's a rare combination to have this acreage-style living in the centre of town," he said. "It's just under half an acre and backs onto a reserve so you've got size, space and privacy all in this central location. "The property will suit families and multi-generational families who want the country lifestyle but the town convenience of schools, shops and cafes. "It's a real lifestyle home, just six years old. The pool area is something else. It's like having your family home and holiday home in one. "Buyers will love the barnstyle shed as much as the resort-style pool house." Mr Burfitt said the property's current owners built the home but have now decided to make a sea change to the Byron Bay region. Details: mcgrath.com.au/45-47-moyengully-avenue-mount-annan-nsw-2567-for-sale-529943.

