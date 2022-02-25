New park in Catherine Field ready for play

news, local-news,

Children and families can now enjoy another playground, with the completion of a new park in Catherine Field. The new play space on Sainsbury Road includes a playground, seating, kickabout space and shelter. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the park would be perfect for the growing community in Catherine Field. "Camden is home to many families and children, so it's important council continues to provide new parks as well as improving existing parks," Cr Fedeli said. "I look forward to seeing the locals using this new space to play around, relax and, most importantly, make some beautiful memories. "I encourage residents to use all of the parks and facilities in our area and enjoy what Camden has to offer." Camden Council also installed shade sails at several playgrounds, including: Camden Council partnered with Greenfields Development Company to deliver the new park under the Oran Park South Planning Agreement. For more information, visit: camden.nsw.gov.au.

