news, local-news,

Plans are under way to adjust the layout of the car park at Mt Annan Marketplace. Late last year a development application (DA) was submitted to Camden Council to build a new drive-thru Guzman Y Gomez Mexican restaurant in the centre's existing car park. Planning documents from the restaurant DA also state that a separate DA has been submitted to Camden Council for the reconfiguration of the centre's car park, including consolidation of the five accesses into two accesses and the installation of a number plate recognition system. "The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority and enabling easy access to Mt Annan Marketplace is also important," a Mt Annan Marketplace statement said. "There is substantial work being done to upgrade the customer carpark, including installing sail cloths to convert sections of the carpark to be undercover and boom gates to manage carpark usage." When asked whether Mt Annan Marketplace planned to introduce paid parking, the centre provided the following statement: "We intend to keep free parking for Mt Annan Marketplace customers with a generous number of hours, however we are still finalising the exact parking duration." Planning documents for the proposed Guzman Y Gomez restaurant state that it would have its own parking facilities. Details: planning.camden.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/e034275b-e365-42d1-b405-bbb980ccd50b.PNG/r3_36_904_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg