Macarthur women urged to consider self defence classes

The fight against domestic, sexual and gender-related violence has nabbed headlines across the country in recent months. From Grace Tame to Brittany Higgins, many advocates are lending their voices to the cause. And Smeaton Grange Bujutsu Martial Arts Centre director and chief instructor Mark Szalajko wants to empower women with the skills needed to defend themselves. As a former Detective Superintendent in the NSW Police Force, Mr Szalajko knows the dangers and risks that women face in society. "From sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, common assault, sexual assaults and even murder," he said. "I also knew very well form 30 plus years of training martial arts that not all women are comfortable training in mixed gender classes. "There are many valid reasons why some women don't feel comfortable training in a mixed gender class - the reasons vary from cultural issues, low self esteem and previous experiences with some men. "Having worked in policing, I understand what the real world is like in terms of assaults on women. I have a good understanding of the types of attacks women are most likely to face and I have the skills to teach defences to those attacks." Mr Szalajko said he decided to start a ladies only kick boxing and self defence program and put one of his experienced female instructors, Sandra, in charge of teaching the classes. "Every woman should learn basic self defence skills, not only to protect themselves but the rest of their family as well," he said. "Unfortunately, there are people in our society who will try to prey on those whom they feel are weaker than them. "The skills we provide in our classes are invaluable life lessons for women. It is not just about dealing with physical or sexual assaults, but also covers a range of issues." The former police officer said the classes taught vital self defence skills. "We teach not just how to escape for various dangerous positions such as someone choking you, pulling your hair or pinning you down on the ground, but also how to use improvised weapons against a stronger person, such as a pen or key or mobile phone," Mr Szalajko said. "Importantly, we teach life skills such as strategies that can keep you safe in public places and strategies that can keep you safe in your home and car." Mr Szalajko said more than 3000 women had attended the classes over the years. "Women undertake our classes for a variety of reasons, some just want to feel safe when they go out, some are sexual assault victims, some are domestic violence victims but most just want to learn how to look after themselves and their families," he said. "We also have a lot of mums who do our classes with the daughters. There are many mums out there that want to make sure their daughters learn self defence skills." Mr Szalajko said self defence classes had an important role to play in the ongoing discussions around consent, sexual and domestic violence. "Prevention is always the key to these important issues. Education, strong support services, appropriate police response and appropriate sentencing are extremely important," he said. "However, empowering women with self defence skills is equally as important. Martial arts training has a proven history of increasing self esteem and self confidence. "I would encourage every woman to try a least one self defence and see what they think. "It's a great way to meet new friends, get fit and learn how to look after yourself. "Bujutsu offers a free lesson for any woman who would like to find out what ladies only self defence is all about." Details: bujutsumartialarts.com.au.

