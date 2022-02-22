Camden Council program to support small businesses
The past two years have been difficult for the region's small businesses, but Camden Council hopes to provide business owners with a chance to upskill and enhance their community profile at Small Business Month workshops.
The council's annual Small Business Month program will also give local small business owners the chance to connect with other businesses and potential customers, acquire new skills and strengthen their business position.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said businesses searching for new ways to work was key to the future.
"Council is dedicated to supporting our local economy and it is important to help local businesses to reach their full potential," Cr Fedeli said.
"Small Business Month gives local businesses the opportunity to look at how they can adapt to the modern world which is something we have all been forced to do in the past two years.
"I encourage local small business owners to sign up to the upcoming workshops and share their insights with other business owners."
Council's Small Business Month program will include:
- Pop Up Panel: Share and Connect with Local Businesses - Wednesday, March 2 from 5.30pm to 7:30pm at Narellan Library: Hear from local businesses about how they implemented adaptations and innovations to respond to COVID-19 and continue to operate their businesses, and how the fundamentals of their business changed since restrictions have eased
- Workshop Series: Kick Start your Social Media Journey - Wednesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 30 from 11am to 1pm at Oran Park Library: Find out how social media marketing can assist with optimising your business in this two-part workshop. The workshop series will provide clear and useable methods to build your confidence to embrace the marketing potential of social media and promote your business. These workshops are part funded by the NSW Government
- Business Adaptation and Innovation Social Media Campaign - The council will share video case studies on businesses to see how they upgraded their digital presence, pivoting and adapting to assist with business growth and exposure
- #camdenbought and #camdenlove campaign through March - Encourage the community to say thank you to local businesses for their unique and quality products and services through an online thank you platform and social media campaign.
For more information, visit: camden.nsw.gov.au/business.