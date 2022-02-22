Camden Council program to support small businesses

news, local-news,

The past two years have been difficult for the region's small businesses, but Camden Council hopes to provide business owners with a chance to upskill and enhance their community profile at Small Business Month workshops. The council's annual Small Business Month program will also give local small business owners the chance to connect with other businesses and potential customers, acquire new skills and strengthen their business position. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said businesses searching for new ways to work was key to the future. "Council is dedicated to supporting our local economy and it is important to help local businesses to reach their full potential," Cr Fedeli said. "Small Business Month gives local businesses the opportunity to look at how they can adapt to the modern world which is something we have all been forced to do in the past two years. "I encourage local small business owners to sign up to the upcoming workshops and share their insights with other business owners." Council's Small Business Month program will include: For more information, visit: camden.nsw.gov.au/business.

