Speed limit change for Narellan streets

The bustling Narellan Town Centre area is about to slow down a little. Camden Council has accepted $410,000 in funding to classify the precinct as a High Pedestrian Activity Area, and will reduce speeds on surrounding streets. The classification is deemed appropriate in 'shopping areas' and around community services, and the maximum speed limit in the areas is 40km/h at all times. The NSW Government Pedestrian Safety Program funding will see the 40km/h speed limits implemented on Elyard Street, Queen Street and Somerset Avenue in Narellan. The council will also explore making Camden Town Centre a high-pedestrian area, as identified in the Camden Town Centre Urban Design Framework. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said it was important to continue improving pedestrian access to main areas of the Camden area. "Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance to the council and as we see more people move to Camden it is vital to continue improving our pedestrian safety in high traffic areas," she said. "The council has already started its own improvements in Narellan including zebra crossings in Elyard and Queen streets, as well as identifying Argyle and John streets in Camden as appropriate locations for improvements. "I'd like to thank the NSW Government for the funding to begin the projects and look forward to seeing their completion." Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said the funding would allow the council to provide greater safety in areas with high foot traffic. "This funding will help to make these busy pedestrian areas safer and more enjoyable," he said.

