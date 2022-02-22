Camden rugby tournament hailed a success

news, local-news,

Macarthur's best rugby players gathered at Camden Rugby Park last weekend to fight it out at The Macarthur 10's tournament. Camden Rugby Union Club hosted the seventh annual tournament last Saturday. It featured 20 teams from as far as Inverell, ACT and Nowra came to battle it out for $12,000 in prize money. Camden Club captain Tim Windle thanked the tireless efforts put in by the club's volunteers from preparing the fields, to working in the canteen. "Their efforts are what helps in making the day successful and is the reason teams want to come to play at Camden, 'where the city meets the bush'." Mr Windle said former Australian rugby player Saia Fainga'a played for the Outblacks rugby team and spoke highly of the fields and facility at Camden. Fellow former Super Rugby player Will Miller also ran out for Shoalhaven Rugby Club and is expected to take to the field as captain and coach of the Shoalhaven club once more at Camden's Wire Lane when the two clubs meet in the third round of this year's Illawarra Rugby Competition. Sydney Bula defeated Fuji Transport Nadi 10 to 5 in the plate final and Western Barbarians topped the R.A. Roosters in an entertaining cup final 29-nil. For more information, visit: facebook.com/Macarthur10s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/663432c3-0396-479f-965e-836a4d337a0a.jpeg/r387_0_1994_908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg