Grants keep projectors rolling at United Cinemas Narellan, Dumaresq Street Cinema

There is nothing better than a night out at the cinema, and new grants will help some of Macarthur's cinemas keep the good times rolling. Campbelltown's Dumaresq Street Cinema and United Cinema Narellan have both scored funds under the second round of the federal government's $20 million Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. United Cinema was awarded $85,000, while Dumaresq Street received $60,000 in funding. Hume MP Angus Taylor said this latest grant would allow independent cinema operators to keep providing a popular, low-cost and COVID-safe way for people to go out and enjoy a movie as part of their local community. "I'm pleased to announce that United Cinemas in Narellan have been approved for a grant of $85,000 as part of the Morrison Government's $20 million SCREEN Fund," Mr Taylor said. "This funding will enable them to recover from severe disruption that has largely impacted their revenue streams and work towards restoring normal operations as COVID-19 restrictions ease. "United Cinemas at Narellan also received a grant of $85,000 under the first round of the SCREEN Fund, so I'm pleased that we can continue to support them through what's been a challenging time for cinema operators." Administered by Screen Australia, the Government announced a second round of the SCREEN Fund in December 2021 to support independent cinema operators with grants of up to $85,000 if they have experienced significant declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SCREEN Fund applications are open until April, 30 2022 or until total funds are committed. For more information, visit: screenaustralia.gov.au/funding-and-support/covid-19-support/screen-fund.

