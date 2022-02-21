Residents warned to avoid swimming, boating in Nepean River

news, environment,

Residents have been warned to avoid coming into contact with the water in the Nepean River due to blue-green algae blooms. A Camden Council statement said elevated levels of the algae were detected at all four sampling locations - Cobbitty, Belgenny, Macquarie Grove Road and Spring Farm. It said warning signs were erected at the sites last week. "The community is advised that human and animal contact with the water in the lake should be avoided. This includes drinking, swimming, boating and fishing," the statement said. "Monitoring will continue until the algae level falls below the red alert category." The CSIRO website states that 'bloom' is the term used to describe when algal cells discolour water, form scums, produce unpleasant tastes and odours, affect fish populations and reduce the water quality. "Decomposing algae can also cause depletion of oxygen and induce fish kills," it states. "Blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis or skin and eye irritations after contact." Animals can become very sick or die as a result of drinking water affected by the algae. Dogs are particularly vulnerable as they also ingest algae by licking their coats. Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and poses no threat in low levels. It looks like green paint-like scums on the water, near the edges, or as greenish clumps throughout the water. It makes the water appear dirty, green or discoloured and generally has a strong earthy odour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/f0c6aeb5-be5c-4dcd-9b89-80105aee4789.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg