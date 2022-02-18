Stunning new mural adorns Camden RSL wall

news, local-news, camden mural

If you've driven by Camden RSL lately, you've undoubtedly seen a special new piece of art. The club commissioned a stunning Anzac mural on its street-facing wall, which has been brought to colourful life by Southern Highlands artist Dave Thomas. Mr Thomas worked on the piece for about a week, and is now working on a companion piece on another wall. Camden RSL general manager Brad Woodhead said he was thrilled with the work. "Annette Clissold from our sub-branch applied for a grant through Camden Council and the sub-branch chipped in some money to get this painting happening," he said. "Dave was one of the artists we interviewed and met with and he ticked all the boxes - he certainly hasn't disappointed. "This mural is a reflection of this history that enriches our club. It was a good way to portray Diggers and some of the things that they went through. It's a great way to remember those who fought so bravely." Mr Woodhead said the mural would likely be tied into future Anzac Day commemorations. Mr Thomas said he was known as a portrait artist and usually did smaller works, but was excited to jump back into something bigger at Camden RSL. "The biggest challenge of this one is that it's on a brick wall, which isn't even and there's angled bricks," he said. "I've had a couple of mates - Barry Clarke and Bob Gurney - using the rollers to do some blocking out for me." Mr Thomas said he envisioned stenciling on the words of the Oath on the next mural, with a huge poppy also depicted. He said he was chuffed at the positive response the mural had been getting in the community. "While I've been working, every single car that comes into the entrance, they stop and say 'mate, that's a marvellous job'," Mr Thomas said. "This has become more than a commission - it's something that I'm not only very proud of, but I feel I've got a special relationship with it now." Mr Thomas said the painting didn't come without its trials though. The week he worked on it saw extreme heat, downpours and strong winds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/2741c45c-1082-42f9-a248-26418795e17c.jpg/r392_451_4896_2996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg