Car park works to begin soon at BMX facility

Access to the BMX facilities at Elderslie are about to get better. Camden Council has accepted a tender for the construction of a new car park at the Kirkham Park BMX Facility off Camden Valley Way. The BMX precinct is undergoing a $5.56 million upgrade, and stage 2B works are set to begin in May. The works will include the construction of a 200-space car park, the realignment of the access road and the construction of a pedestrian bridge, as well as landscaping. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the upgrades were valuable as they would allow the popular site to host international competitions once complete. "Council is dedicated to providing residents with first-class sporting facilities and Kirkham Park BMX facility will certainly fit the bill," she said. "It is exciting to think future Olympians may be training and competing at the venue when it is completed. "Creating a car park and relevant works will make it easier for visitors to comfortably attend and enjoy the venue and I look forward to the works beginning in the coming months. Stage 2A works at the site are currently under construction. They include an eight-metre BMX start hill, an elite straight, a storage area, a marshalling area and an international standard pump track. The facility will be open for the use of the general public once complete. The upgrade project is co-funded by the council and the state government's 2019/20 Greater Sydney Sports Facility Fund.

