Camden locals invited to connect with nature in their own backyard

Do your kids love exploring the great outdoors - even if it's just their own backyard? Camden Council is inviting young local explorers to discover the unique plants and animals in their very own local government area with the Connect with Nature program. The Connect with Nature series, which was developed in partnership with Penrith City Council and produced by Hooked on Nature, includes a series of videos and activity guides focusing on local biodiversity. The program explores the unique plants and animals of Western Sydney that are found within the Nepean River corridor and the critically endangered Cumberland Plain Woodland. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the Connect with Nature program was a great way for children and families to learn about the region's unique environment. "We are so fortunate to live in an area with an abundance of natural habitats to enjoy" Cr Fedeli said. "The Connect with Nature program is a fantastic way to immerse the family in nature and not only learn new skills like how to build a bird bath but learn about our environment and have fun doing it. "By exploring our local area or even your own backyard, you might be surprised what you find. Share what you find on social media with #camdenconnectwithnature." The activity guides cover a range of exciting activities and adventures including: The Connect with Nature program including videos and activity guides are available at camden.nsw.gov.au.

