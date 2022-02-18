Macarthur police officer charged over alleged assault

news, local-news,

A police officer has been charged over an alleged assault and an offence under the Liquor Act. Police say Camden Police Area Command officers commenced an investigation into alleged assault offences on Saturday, February 5, 2022. "Following inquiries, a 40-year-old Senior Constable - attached to Campbelltown Police Area Command - was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and excluded person re-enter/attempt to re-enter premises," the NSW Police statement said. "The man is next due to appear at Picton Local Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. "His employment status remains under review." Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

