Plans revealed for drive thru Guzman Y Gomez restaurant in Mount Annan

Arriba! Macarthur could soon be home to its first drive-thru Mexican takeaway restaurant. Hamptons Property Services has submitted a development application (DA) to Camden Council for a new drive-thru Guzman Y Gomez Mexican restaurant in Mount Annan. The proposal states that the proposed establishment could be built within the car park at Mount Annan Marketplace on Main Street, adjacent to the existing service station and Hungry Jacks. Planning documents state that the existing car park would have to be altered in order to make way for the new premises. "This DA seeks consent to remove part of the existing car parking area and pedestrian pathway through the car park and replace this with an external PAD tenancy for the construction of a food and drinks premises with associated business identification signage," documents state. "The tenancy will also include a drive-through outlet to enable the purchase of take-away food and drink." Planning documents also state that a separate DA has been submitted to Camden Council for the reconfiguration of the existing car park at Mount Annan Marketplace, consolidation of the five accesses into two accesses and the installation of a number plate recognition system. The documents state the Guzman Y Gomez restaurant would have its own parking facilities. "It has been estimated that this development would cater for approximately 10 (non-peak times) to 25 (peak times) new employees and have a seating capacity for 60 customers/visitors," documents state. "The proposed parking supply of 14 spaces exceeds the requirements from Roads and Maritime Trip Generation and Parking Demand Surveys of Fast-Food Outlets Analysis Report, 2016 and is considered to be satisfactory for the development." There will also be six bicycle parking spaces at the proposed restaurant and a two lane drive-thru "The site is expected to generate up to a total of 88 peak hour trips during the AM weekday peak hour, 92 peak hour trips during the PM weekday peak hour and 88 peak hour trips during the Saturday peak hour," planning documents state. "There is adequate capacity in the surrounding road network to cater for the traffic generated by the proposed development." There are Guzman Y Gomez restaurants at Narellan Town Centre and Macarthur Square, but the nearest drive-thru location is at Hoxton Park. The development application is now on public exhibition. Written submissions must be received by March 8, 2022. To make a submission email: mail@camden.nsw.gov.au. Details: planning.camden.nsw.gov.au.

