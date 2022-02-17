Camden International Women's Day Gala to celebrate local success

news, local-news,

There is no doubt that Camden is home to many impressive women and Camden Council wants to celebrate the accomplishments of local women at its annual International Women's Day Gala. Th event will be held at Gledswood Homestead and Winery on Thursday, March 10 between 5.30pm and 9pm, to celebrate local women's achievements, raise awareness of women's equality, contribute to the gender parity journey and raise funds for Camden Meals on Wheels. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the event was the perfect chance to acknowledge the important role women played in the community, workforce and decision-making bodies. "Council acknowledges the vital role women play in the community and it is important to celebrate and pay tribute to women on International Women's Day," Cr Fedeli said. "Women represent more than 50 per cent of the Camden population and I am honoured to be celebrating International Women's Day with them all." Renowned television presenter, journalist and author Jessica Rowe is set to share her experience in the workforce as the keynote speaker at the event. Ms Rowe will be joined in a panel discussion by special guests, including: "The gala will allow us all to raise awareness for women's equality, contribute to the gender parity debate and importantly raise much needed funds for a fantastic local charity in Camden Meals on Wheels," Cr Fedeli said. "I encourage those interested in attending to buy tickets quickly with last year's event selling out." The 2022 Camden Woman of the Year will also be presented by Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves. Council is also calling on local businesses to sign up as a sponsor of the event. Tickets to the Gala Dinner are $90 each, with all proceeds going to Camden Meals on Wheels. For more information or to buy your tickets, visit: International Women's Day Gala Camden Council (nsw.gov.au)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/17189a79-1872-41b8-bb17-74c070572b0b.jpg/r0_325_4896_3091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg