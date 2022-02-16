news, local-news,

The Rumours are true - the music of Fleetwood Mac is headed to Camden. Running in the Shadows, the Australian Fleetwood Mac act, will play at Camden Civic Centre on Saturday, March 12 - and that's no little lie. Keyboardist and show founder Gary Stewart said the group hadn't played a show in Camden in about a decade, and had never performed at the Civic Centre before. He and his wife Ursula Cain formed the show way back in 2001, and have been performing the incomparable hits of the iconic transatlantic band ever since. Cain performs as Stevie Nicks - right down to the scarves on the microphone stand - and the show also incorporates some of Nicks' solo hits as well. "It started off as a hobby but we've been booked solid for more than 20 years now," Stewart said. "That's the strength of Fleetwood Mac." Stewart's favourite hit is Go Your Own Way, while his wife favours the quieter and lesser known Silver Springs. He said the quality of the music had kept audiences interested decade after decade. "The songs are well-written, catch pop songs," Stewart said. "The band itself has such a history and it is surprising they were able to even work together after what they all went through in the 70s. "That stuff catches people's interest and they certainly had enough material to write about." Rolling in the Shadows doesn't just focus on the Nicks/Buckingham era of the band though - the show also covers some of the more bluesy tunes from the Peter Green era in the 60s. "We just love it, playing week after week, sometimes 3-4 times a week before COVID," Stewart said. "The songs are great to play and from the crowd reaction, they love the songs too." He said he always loved seeing the great mix of people in the crowds, from the seasoned fans to the 18- and 19-year-olds who have grown up listening to their parents and grandparents playing Fleetwood Mac. Catch Running in the Shadows, the Australian Fleetwood Mac show at the Camden Civic Centre on Saturday, March 12. More: camdenciviccentre.com.au, facebook.com/australianfleetwoodmac

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/d8119d62-db67-46d8-afd8-06b0a43ea805.jpg/r5_0_2120_1195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg