Queen's Jubilee trees up for grabs

Want to celebrate the Queen's upcoming 70th anniversary in an environmentally-friendly way? Well, eligible groups can now apply for a grant to mark Her Majesty's Jubilee this year by planting trees. Hume MP Angus Taylor announced the grants this month and welcomed local community groups to take part. Grants from $2500 to $20,000 will be available to a broad range of organisations, and up to 10 projects will be greenlit in each federal electorate (including Hume). During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has visited Australia 16 times and planted trees at community events and ceremonies during many of those visits. It is estimated the Queen has planted more than 1500 trees throughout her tenure. The Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program intends to honour that service and grow Australia's tree canopy ahead of the Platinum Jubilee year (2022). Community groups and organisations hoping to be considered for a grant must visit Mr Taylor's electorate office in Camden and fill out an expression of interest form or email angus.taylor.mp@aph.gov.au by March 28. Eligible organisations must have an ABN and be not-for-profit. Eligible projects must include a formal commemorative event in 2022 to mark the Jubilee; feature signage or a plaque indicating the commemoration; use regionally-appropriate plant species; and be in an eligible location. For more information and for how to get involved, visit: https://business.gov.au/ptqj.

