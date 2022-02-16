Score double pass to Book of Love screening

fun-stuff, competitions,

In the mood for a rom-com with a little Mexican flavour? Look no further than upcoming release Book of Love, hitting cinemas on March 10. To celebrate the film's release, Australian Community Media has 10 double passes to an exclusive preview screening to give away, thanks to our friends at Studiocanal. The film follows uptight English writer Henry (played by the always wonderful Sam Claflin, of Me Before You), whose novel releases to total failure. Well, it's a total failure everywhere except Mexico. But when Henry heads to Mexico to promote the novel, now translated into Spanish, he learns that it's perhaps not the novel that he thought it was. Spanish translator Maria (Veronica Echegui), it turns out, has pretty much rewritten Henry's rather dull novel into erotic fiction. Henry is furious, especially as he must travel with Maria on a book tour across the country. But the time on the road proves opposites attract and sparks will fly between Henry and Maria. Catch Book of Love in cinemas from March 10. For your chance to win on of 10 double passes to a preview screening of Book of Love on Wednesday, March 9 from 6.30pm at Event Cinemas George Street (Sydney), simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer what your favourite 'book of love' is and why. Entries close midnight Tuesday, March 1. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bb351cab-946b-47f3-8ba7-d30b6ae56e00.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg