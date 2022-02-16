Camden's seniors festival to be better than ever

news, local-news,

Camden's upcoming Seniors CHARM Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever before. Camden Council has accepted $3500 in NSW Government grant funding for the upcoming festival project. The funding, through the NSW Government Seniors Grant Program, will enable the council to develop and deliver the Seniors CHARM Festival aimed at increasing opportunities for residents to participate in recreational and social initiatives including arts, culture, affordable exercise programs and workshops. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said it was important to continue offering local seniors a chance to interact and be involved in the community. "Council is focussed on providing people over the age of 60 with the best opportunities to participate and engage in a range of activities in the Camden area.," Cr Fedeli said. "This funding goes a long way in assisting in the establishment of the upcoming Seniors CHARM Festival which is set to include activities in health and wellbeing, arts, reading, music and much more. "I'd like to thank the NSW Government for their funding and look forward to seeing our local seniors enjoying themselves in late March." Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said the festival gave seniors opportunities to remain active in the community. "Encouraging our seniors to stay active, healthy and engaged is the focus of the NSW Government's Seniors Festival grants initiative," Mr Sidgreaves said. "This festival will help our seniors stay active and energised and provide an opportunity for our seniors to re-connect in our community." The Seniors CHARM Festival is scheduled to take place from March 22 to April 3 with a full program to be announced in coming weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/ef9cd03d-b0c2-4c10-a986-583b2dcc352f.jpg/r324_560_3517_2364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg