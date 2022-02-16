Man charged following fatal crash in Catherine Field

news, local-news, Police, ambulance, fire, ambarvale, campbelltown, frnsw

A man has been charged following a fatal crash in Catherine Field last weekend. Emergency services were called to Springfield Road, Catherine Field at 8pm on Sunday, February 13 following reports of a head-on crash between two vehicles. Police say the 55-year-old driver of one of the vehicles - a Toyota Cressida - died at the scene. "The driver of a white Mercedes sedan, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing and treated for facial injuries," a NSW Police statement said. "Officers from Camden Police Area Command established a crime scene, which was examined by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit." Police say officers attended a house on Catherine Fields Road at 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 15) and arrested a 37-year-old man. "He was taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and not keep left of dividing line," the statement said. "He was refused bail and will appear in Picton Local Court today (Wednesday, February 16 2022)."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/69d96f64-86b4-4492-adc2-286699cb95fc.jpg/r0_18_1106_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg