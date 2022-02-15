Police seek information after several cars damaged in Camden

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after multiple cars were damaged in Camden over the weekend. Police say they were told seven cars parked on Wire Lane, Taynish, Bowman and English avenues, Crookston Drive and Thompson Place were damaged between 7.30pm on Friday, February 11 2022 and 8am on Saturday, February 12 2022. A police statement said the damage to the cars included windows, windscreens and mirrors smashed. "Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the incidents," the statement said. "Four unknown people were seen walking in the area, possibly armed with a pole. "As part of inquiries, police would like to speak to anyone with information about the incidents, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage from the area." Anyone with information is urged to contact Narellan police station on 02 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/7273dc56-3b7d-4ad7-bc2f-a85e5894ce73.jpg/r0_56_1021_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg