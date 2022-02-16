news, local-news,

The school year has kicked off and for parents in Gregory Hills it's another reminder that their long-awaited primary school is still in the 'planning' stage. Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander has renewed his push to build the new public school. He said residents had waited long enough, "yet shockingly the long-awaited new primary school remains stuck in the planning stage". "Other local schools are at capacity, and the government has consistently failed to plan for our growing community's needs," Dr Freelander said. "The government must urgently fast-track this project, to ensure that our kids are not left behind. It is simply unacceptable for residents to continue to be left in limbo." A spokesperson for School Infrastructure NSW confirmed that planning for the school was progressing. "The NSW Government is committed to delivering the new primary school for the Gregory Hills community well before 2027, with construction planned to begin this year," the spokesperson said. "Planning is progressing with work to start on the State Significant Development Application (SSDA). Consultation with the community is ongoing and will occur throughout the SSDA process." The Advertiser asked when construction was set to commence this year, however the spokesperson did not confirm a start date for construction. Last year frustrations came to a head as community campaigners interrogated Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves about the government's inaction regarding Gregory Hills Public School. During the announcement former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said construction at the promised school was expected to start this year. However, parents were concerned that the school's construction would do little to alleviate existing classroom overcrowding issues across the south west. Community campaigner Hanna Braga also raised concerns about the influx of students at the nearby Gledswood Hills Public School this year, which is already home to more than a dozen demountables. "They put in 18 demountables 12 months after it opened to deal with additional children - the school is at full capacity already," she said. Gledswood Hills Public School will also receive an upgrade to service the region's rapidly growing population. Dr Freelander said the school opened "a mere year ago". "Our local schools are bearing the burden of the government's lack of vision," Dr Freelander said. "The fact that Gregory Hills Public School remains stuck in the planning stage is unacceptable, and shows that the government is not treating this project as a priority. "Our community deserves better." Dr Freelander said his longstanding campaign to secure a complete upgrade of Passfield Park School in Minto proved successful, with the new school opening its doors to students for the first time this week. "I hope we can have a achieve a similar result for the residents of Gregory Hills, Gledswood Hills, and Oran Park," Dr Freelander said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/98ead902-b105-4981-b95e-bf994568804d.JPG/r960_957_5467_3503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg