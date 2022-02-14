Driver dies following head-on crash in Catherine Field

news, local-news, Police, ambulance, fire, ambarvale, campbelltown, frnsw

A man has died following a crash in Catherine Field last night. Emergency services were called to Springfield Road, Catherine Field, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13 following reports of a collision between a Mercedes AMG and a Toyota Cressida. "The Toyota driver, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene," a police statement said. "The Mercedes driver, a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing." Police say Camden Police Area Command officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police. "Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash," the statement said. "An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner." Police are expected to address the media later today. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/69d96f64-86b4-4492-adc2-286699cb95fc.jpg/r0_18_1106_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg