Man charged with assault, resisting arrest at Mount Annan

A man is due to face court today after allegedly assaulting a security guard and resisting arrest while at a licenced premises in Mount Annan yesterday. The man was reportedly involved in an argument shortly after 10pm on February 10. After being asked to leave by security, the man allegedly punched a security guard in the face and began to wrestle a group of people inside the venue, police say. Camden police attended the site and the man allegedly attempted to flee the scene before he was arrested. During the arrest the 22-year-old allegedly continued to resist and was verbally abusive to police. He was then taken to Narellan Police Station. Police say the man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, common assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty. The Liverpool man was refused bail to appear before Picton Local Court today (February 11). NSW Ambulance paramedics treated one security guard for an injury to his nose and another for an injury to his knee. The officers were not injured.

Man charged with resisting arrest at Mount Annan