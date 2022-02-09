Plan to plant 1500 trees in Camden

news, environment,

The beautiful, leafy entry to Camden along Camden Valley Way is one of the region's most iconic vistas - but it could soon have some competition. Camden is set to see almost 1500 new street and park trees planted in the LGA in the next 12 months. The new trees will come as part of two state government Greening Our City grant-funded projects, with Camden Council accepting a tender for the planting of trees. The funding will also cover the council's ongoing tree-planting program for the next three years, with an option to extend for a further two one-year extensions. Greening Our City is the same program which allowed residents to score a free tree from Bunnings last year. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the trees would be a welcome addition to the already leafy Camden region. "Camden is lucky enough to be set in a beautiful environment and it is fantastic to be adding to our beautiful tree canopy," she said. "Not only will more trees look beautiful, but they will also provide great oxygen and shade covering for our community. "I look forward to seeing the trees planted and growing over the years to come." The location and species of trees to be planted will be assessed for each individual site based on site constraints and to complement the existing streetscape and other plantings. Trees will be planted in Kirkham Park and the Camden Council Works Depot for canopy improvement and to reduce the impact of the urban heat island effect as part of the first grant. The second will "work towards the growth of a more consistent tree canopy across the Camden LGA and improvement to overall amenity" in parks and reserves, the Greening Our City project page explains. "At least 700 canopy trees will be planted across Camden LGA to not only provide additional canopy and shade but also enhance the green grid and contribute to connectivity of urban habitat," it read. "The project will also look to build an understanding of the values of trees in the urban environment and encourage local ownership of trees within the community through an engagement program."

