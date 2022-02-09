Camden Matters with Mayor Therese Fedeli: Celebrate Valentine's Day locally

comment,

It's time to celebrate your loved one this Valentine's Day, and what better way to do this than by getting out and about in Camden. Here in Camden, we are fortunate to have a range of lovely spots and heart-warming destinations for love birds to enjoy on Valentine's Day, with many dining, activities and location options across our beautiful area. With the pandemic still gripping the world last year it was great to still see so many couples out and about on Valentine's Day enjoying a walk along Miss Llewella Davies Pioneer Walkway, with some couples even setting up picnics in different parks and locations across our area. Some Valentine's Day tips in Camden include: You also have another chance to take a beautiful photo in Camden with your loved one with Council installing another Valentine's Day themed photo booth on the corner of Argyle and John Streets. Our display was very popular last year so I encourage you to head out and snap a photo. Don't forget to post your photo on social media using the hashtag #camdenlove. I hope you all enjoy Valentine's Day next week and don't forget to spoil your loved one.

