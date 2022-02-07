Occupant freed from car in Gledswood Hills crash

news, local-news,

Emergency services have freed a young woman who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash at Gledswood Hills this afternoon. Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Raby Road, near Gledswood Hills Drive, shortly before 4pm today (Monday, February 7) after a multi-vehicle crash was reported. Fire and Rescue reports there were two cars involved in the accident, while Ambulance NSW suggests it may have been three. Crews from Narellan and St Andrews fire stations attended the scene and worked to free the occupant. An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the girl, who appeared to be in her mid to late teens, was "conscious and breathing" and complained of minor knee and shoulder pain. "She was transported to Campbelltown Hospital in a stable condition," he said. Two paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene. Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Scott Dodson said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ca00e730-a71b-4699-9247-fdfbc7bd6f45.jpg/r0_50_1125_686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg