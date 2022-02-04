Macarthur Anglican School student featured in ARTEXPRESS

news, local-news,

Thousands of HSC students every year spend months of the lives working on a major work for their art course. And of those thousands across the state, only a very select few are included in the showcase of the year's best pieces - an exhibition called ARTEXPRESS. The exhibition is shown at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, where visitors can view the best of the best. And this year, one of those pieces featured in ARTEXPRESS was created by Narellan Vale resident Jonathan Lin. The 17-year-old completed his HSC at Macarthur Anglican School last year, where he worked hard on his photographic collection called Confined. Receiving the email that he'd been included in the exhibition took Jonathan completely by surprise. "I was very shocked," he said. "I never imagined that I would end up in ARTEXPRESS, it was never my goal to end up there, I just wanted to do well. "I was lost for words when I got the email. The first thing I did was tell my parents, then my teacher. She was a big part of my success." Jonathan's artwork featured eight photos, all self-portraits, in a domestic, home setting. The teen said his personal style tended towards darker tones, playing with light and shadow, and his intention was that viewers would find their own meaning in the images. "My concept, after a lot of mind-mapping and branching out, was isolation in a domestic environment," he said. "It's a suggestion of the pandemic, without saying it outright. It's implied. But you can really look at it any way you want to. "We played around with the concept of mental burn-out, and narrowed that down to isolation. "The home environment is supposed to feel work and safe, but that repetitive scenery of the home can become confining." Jonathan said he took thousands of photos as part of his process to land on the best images for his major work. A lot of self-editing and collaboration with his teacher was required to ensure only the best ideas were fleshed out and realised. He encouraged other art students to listen to and work with their teachers to illuminate the best avenue forward. "It really is a collaboration between you and your teacher," Jonathan said. "You're doing your own thing, but the teacher is supposed to lead you in the right direction and be something of a second mind for you. "I took thousands and thousands of photos of something else before landing on self-portraits, then took even more out in scenery before branching into just a domestic environment. "You have to have discussions and experiments to find that middle ground of what you like, what NESA wants and what your teacher suggests. "I had a bunch of ideas that were thrown right in the trash, and you have to be okay with that. It's all part of the process." Jonathan will soon start his tertiary education at the University of Wollongong, where he will study a Bachelor of Business. He is keeping photography as his hobby.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e441f4a9-ebe7-4be8-89d1-3ecd77386fe9.jpg/r355_0_3336_1684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg