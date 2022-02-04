Thousands raised to help return Leppington man's body to Nepal

news, local-news,

More than $13,000 has been raised to help the family of Ashim Thapaliya return his body to Nepal after the 24-year-old's tragic death on Australia Day. Mr Thapaliya, who lived in Leppington with family, was killed on January 26 when his motorcycle collided with a concrete divide on Price Ridge. The IT graduate was ejected from his motorcycle and died on scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics. He was only a few hundred metres from home. Rajesh Timilsina, Mr Thapaliya's neighbour and friend, launched a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday to help raise funds to cover the cost of repatriating Mr Thapaliya's body back to his home country of Nepal and support his family to perform traditional final rituals. "Ashim was the only child of his parents back in Nepal," Mr Timilsina said. "He had been living in Australia for six years. The Nepalese community here is very strong and very saddened, and traumatised, by this untimely death. We all just want to help his family. "There have been donations from people outside of the Nepalese community as well. We're very grateful." Mr Timilsina said Mr Thapaliya was a "lovely" and "very nice" man who was quite and introverted, but found great joy in singing and dancing. He came to Australia on a student visa to study IT, and following his graduation was in the process of applying to become a permanent resident as he loved his life in Australia. More than 300 people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign thus far, raising in excess of $13,500 in just a couple of days. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time," Mr Timilsina wrote on the GoFundMe page. "During this difficult time, we request you to make a small financial contribution to help repatriate his body, perform the last rituals and support his family back in Nepal."

