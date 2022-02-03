Great Southern Nights series hits Macarthur

news, local-news,

The Great Southern Nights concert series is back, and Macarthur won't miss out on the action. The event, which is run by Destination NSW and ARIA to boost the visitor economy and support the pandemic-damaged music industry, takes place over three weeks across the state. Artists will hit venues from the city to the suburbs and regional areas to celebrate our nation's remarkable musical acts. Great Southern Nights was first launched in 2020 to assist the entertainment sector, which had been badly affected by cancelled tours, ongoing capacity restrictions and more - a tale that remains the same almost two years on. This year there are dozens of acts performing hundreds of gigs, including at Gregory Hills Hotel. The Greggo will play host to three Great Southern Nights acts in March and April. Kicking things off on March 26 are familiar faces Chris Sebastian and Luke Koteras. The pair are regular performers in Macarthur and have both successfully appeared on The Voice Australia. Next up is Appin artist Jay Seeney, as the Jay Seeney Duo, on April 2. Seeney encouraged everyone to get out and support artists who have done it tough. "As everyone knows, it's been a very difficult time for the entertainment industry, which revolves on people coming together," he said. "Prior to the pandemic, whenever there was a fundraiser or the community wanted to raise money for a great cause, musicians were the first ones called to provide entertainment. "This is really the time when musicians need the help, and I think it's absolutely phenomenal the government has pitched in and given the music industry a hand this time." Seeney says there are some "fantastic supporters of live music" in Macarthur and knows from experience that the "Gregory Hills Hotel goes off". "This is really the time to get out there and move forward as a nation," he said. "See as much live music as you can. It's the ticket sales and backing of the government that have helped to get this one, so if we can see some great results from this, it's something the government will continue to invest in and get that return to the economy." The final Great Southern Nights gig at Gregory Hills Hotel is foot-stomping roots/rock duo from Western Australia Laine and Levi. They hit the stage on April 9. All three shows kick off at 8.30pm. Find more Great Southern Nights gigs across the state at https://www.greatsouthernnights.com.au/.

