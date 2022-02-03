Adopt a furry friend this rescue month

news, local-news,

If you're looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, the folks at Petbarn have a message for you - adopt! February marks Rescue Month for the Petbarn Foundation, where Aussies are urged to help rehome a healthy pet and save them from being euthanised. Petbarn Foundation manager Janelle Bloxsom said more than 200,000 dogs were surrendered to shelters every year, and this period following Christmas was the peak time for surrenders. She said an estimated 44,000 healthy dogs were sadly euthanised each year as animal care facilities and pounds are unable to care for their volume of pets. The number is also set to grow due to the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic. Petbarn has stores across the country - including at Campbelltown, Casula, Wetherill Park, Hoxton Park, Prestons, Menai, Peakhurst, Kogarah and Caringbah - and many showcase pets in-store who are ready to be adopted. Ms Bloxsom encouraged everyone wanted to expand their family to look first at adoption. "Petbarn Foundation Rescue Month is really about bringing some awareness to the number of healthy animals that are euthanised each year," she said. "Pounds are overwhelmed with surrenders at the moment. "Because of the housing crisis, families are forced to abandon pets and leave them at pounds and it's overwhelming them. "We're encouraging anyone to look to adopt first as there are so many healthy puppies and kittens, adult and senior dogs, waiting and ready for a new home. When you adopt you can save an animal." Ms Bloxsom said all animals up for adoption were had gone through tests and checks to make sure they're fit to joint their fur-ever family. "With any reputable rescue and within the pounds and shelters, all the animals that go up for adoption are always veterinary-checked, fully-vaccinated and have behavioural checks as well. "The animals going to be adopted are ready for a loving home and the last thing we'd want for any animal or family is for the experience not to go well." Petbarn has partnered with pet food brand SavourLife this month to donate $200,000 to help rescue 200 puppies from pounds. "Pounds have limited rehoming capabilities and they can't keep taking in surrenders, so we're going to help pounds all across Australia and take 200 of those puppies to rescues that are in more populated areas," Ms Bloxsom said. "That way more people can adopt the dogs faster. Sometimes in more rural and regional areas there's just not the level of need for dogs compared to the number in pounds and rescues." Ms Bloxsom said 50 cents from SavourLife products sold in Petbarn stores would go to supporting rescue organisations. She encouraged people to head to the Petbarn website and check out the adoption section to start their journey of welcoming a new furry friend. "So many people in the community love animals and we are really grateful to be in a position where we have so many supporters who can help us help those places that save animals on a daily basis." More: https://www.petbarn.com.au/petspot/dog-adoptions/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/dbe2d2c2-c510-4b1e-ab2b-f2c13a06d87d.JPG/r0_320_4896_3086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg