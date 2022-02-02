Camden Council fined $750,000 in relation to Men's Shed member's death

news, local-news,

Camden Council has been fined $750,000 after a member of Camden Men's Shed was killed while installing irrigation pipe at the Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park in 2018. The council was investigated by SafeWork NSW and pleaded guilty to a breach of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in the NSW District Court last year. The hearing was held on December 6, 2021 and the court's sentence was handed down on December 21, 2021. Court documents stated the appropriate fine for the breach was $1 million, however that was reduced by 25 per cent to reflect the council's early guilty plea. The incident occurred on July 3, 2018, when untrained volunteers from the Camden Men's Shed tried to move a 500-metre length of PVC irrigation pipe by towing it with a tractor. Volunteer, Garry Todhunter, was struck on the head by the pipe while it was being towed and suffered fatal injuries. He died at Liverpool Hospital. The NSW District Court found the risk of being struck by the pipe was foreseeable and that Camden Council failed to implement safety systems or conduct a risk assessment for the project, according to court documents. "Culpability in this case is reasonably high because, even if the pressure event of the force which occurred might not be expected to occur often, the seriousness of the foreseeable resultant harm is extreme and the steps to be taken to avoid it, which were not even assessed, were straightforward and involved only minor inconvenience and a little, if any, cost," Justice Wendy Strathdee said. The court also found that the volunteer was not qualified or trained to perform the work and the purported supervisor of the project had no qualifications in irrigation work or use of heavy plant. Mr Todhunter's widow and daughter, Gloria and Christy Todhunter, also provided victim impact statements to the court. "One could not help but be moved by the beautiful words that were said about Mr Todhunter. He was clearly an exceptional man, who loved his family and was loved and adored by them," the court documents state. "The pain that has been inflicted on his family is immense and unending. A loving husband, father, father-in-law and Poppy has been so cruelly ripped out of the lives of so many, not just family, but the wider community that benefitted from all that Mr Todhunter did and was." A Camden Council spokesperson said the council had pleaded guilty to breaching a provision of the Work Health and Safety Act and accepted the fine that was handed down. "Council has implemented new and additional systems, processes and policies to help prevent an incident like this from occurring in the future," the spokesperson said. "Council expresses our condolences once again to the family, friends, council staff and all other community members affected by this tragic incident. We pride ourselves on being part of our amazing community and providing a safe environment for our staff and residents to live, work and play." SafeWork Executive Director of Investigations and Enforcement, Rick Bultitude said that while volunteers perform essential tasks throughout the community without pay or reward, they were still considered workers under Work Health Safety (WHS) legislation. "Organisations who have workers have work, health and safety duties and obligations not just to paid staff, but also for any volunteers they engage," Mr Bultitude said. "Workers and volunteers also have WHS obligations of their own, including taking reasonable care of the health and safety of themselves and others. "The person conducting a business is required to ensure an adequate risk assessment is conducted for work undertaken, and ensure appropriate information and instruction is provided to any volunteers. "And volunteers should never be used to undertake work for which they are either unqualified or untrained to perform." Camden Council has the right to appeal the sentence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/468155db-33cb-4d2a-be03-ce1510001237.JPG/r0_411_4896_3177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg