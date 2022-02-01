Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan to get more security improvements

news, local-news,

The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan will soon receive some new security enhancements. The federal government has announced the security infrastructure project at the gardens will share in $9.4 million of grant funding through the latest round of the Safer Communities Fund. Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust chief executive Denise Ora said conservation was key to their work. "And we rely on funding like this to continue to do it," Ms Ora said. "We are thrilled to receive this grant which will enable us to enhance our security at the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan, which is imperative in protecting our gardens. "The protection of our incredible gardens and our living collections ensures this incredible place can be enjoyed by the community for generations to come." Hume MP Angus Taylor welcomed news that the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan would receive $250,000 to improve security onsite. Mr Taylor said the botanic gardens would be safer with these security enhancements, including CCTV cameras, security gates and spotlight sensors. "This security infrastructure will help ensure people in the community feel safe and also deter further criminal behaviour," Mr Taylor said. The Safer Communities funding enables schools, pre-schools, places of religious worship, community organisations and local councils to enhance their security through the installation of infrastructure such as fencing and gates, video surveillance, alarm systems and the use of security guards.

