You're invited to come and try hockey

news, local-news,

Looking for a new sport to try out in 2022? Look no further than hockey! Harrington Park Hockey Club is once again holding a series of 'come and try' evenings ahead of their latest season to given prospective new players a taste of their sport. With the previous two seasons interrupted by COVID-19, the club hopes 2022 will provide them with a full season of play to enjoy. The come and try events will be held at Narellan Hockey Fields (at the Narellan Sports Hub on Millwood Avenue) and run by the club's NSW representative players and club coaches. Participants will have an opportunity to try out the game and learn some basic hockey skills in a friendly and fun atmosphere. And though they might be based in Harrington Park, the hockey club is happy to take players from all across the Macarthur region. Come and try evenings will be held over three weeks, beginning February 14, and continuing on February 21 and February 28, with regular club training between 6pm and 8pm on Mondays to begin after that. All games and training are also held at the Narellan Hockey Fields. Club president Sandy Parker said hockey was an activity everyone could enjoy. "Hockey is a sport that caters for ages four and up with competitions suited to all abilities and beginners are always welcome," she said. "We really encourage families to come and try the sport first and then register and play in a weekly organised competition. "All games are played on synthetic turf at Narellan and game times are generally the same one or two timeslots each week." Every new players aged under 11 gets a hockey starter kit (featuring a stick, ball and bag) for free upon registration. Registration costs can be reduced by the government's Active Kids program vouchers. Under-7s and Under-9s who claim the voucher will encounter zero playing fees. The only cost will be the club uniform. Harrington Park Hockey Club is focusing on grass roots junior recruitment of young local families, especially those moving into the new estates in the Macarthur area, and looks forward to seeing many new faces at their come and try events. Further details: Sandy, 0408 483 743 or harringtonparkhockey@gmail.com

You're invited to come and try hockey