Drivers urged to slow down in school zones

Drivers are being urged to take extra care and slow down around schools as students, staff and teachers return to school this week. School zones are now in force, regardless of whether the school has a pupil free day or not. Most school zones in Camden operate from 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4pm and when school zone flashing lights operate. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli encouraged drivers to slow down, remain focused and obey the road rules when around schools "Children are our greatest gift, and it is important we do everything we can to keep them safe," Cr Fedeli said. "Sticking to 40 kilometres an hour around schools and following the road rules, as well as looking out for children crossing the road near a bus stop or school zone, are simple things we can do to do just that. "Increased fines and demerit points apply for certain school zone offences, with illegal use of mobile phones and speeding among those included. "It's also important to remember the rules around school buses. When you see those flashing lights on the back of the bus remember to keep an eye out for children. By law it's a requirement to drop down to the 40 kilometre an hour speed limit, even if you're not in a school zone." Camden Council has also installed yellow bollard signage to clearly identify 'No Parking - Pick Up / Drop Off' zones around local primary schools. The signs are designed to indicate the beginning and end of all 'No Parking - Pick Up / Drop Off' zones as well as provide information regarding road rules when using these zones. Many schools experience significantly higher traffic volumes during pick up and drop off times. Drivers are being urged to be patient and adhere to the road rules.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/f30c0e37-7661-4a7b-8ba9-629258a843aa.png/r0_93_1728_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg