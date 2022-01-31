Prep your frizzy perm and ugg boots - Kath and Kim drag bingo is coming to Camden

news, local-news,

Calling all foxymorons, hornbags and purveyors of fine meats - Kath and Kim Drag Bingo is coming to the Camden Civic Centre next month. Drag queens Prada Clutch and Conchita Grande will host the special event on Saturday, March 26. Clutch said the show was the perfect opportunity to relax and have a laugh. "We have done two shows in Camden before but this one will be a little different - it'll be more interactive, there'll be bingo and it's a chance to dress up," she said. "It's also a good chance to have a laugh - which I think is really important at the moment. "We love coming to Camden because the people are so real. They say exactly how they feel, there's no pussy-footing around and we just love interacting with real people." Clutch will play fan-favourite Kath Day Knight, originally played by Jane Turner, during the show. "Growing up watching Kath and Kim you learn all the one-liners and dialogue from the show," she said. "But when I am dressing up as an older foxymoron, I can't stop giggling. I love playing her. "She can literally get away with saying anything she wants, she offends her daughter all night. "I quite often lose it and start laughing. It's just a really funny night out." Clutch said tickets for the event were selling out fast. "Get your tickets tout suite peoples - there are only a handful of tickets left to each show. "We have 'yuge' prizes on offer and Kim is looking 'yuge' at the moment too with her COVID body." Punters have the chance to share in $1000 in cash and prizes given away each night. "We do have a best dressed prize, so get your A-game on. Hit up Noni B, Dotti or Witchery," Clutch said. "Sharon is known to make many appearances - people love dressing up as her. "But we encourage you to go broad - we've seen plenty of Kath, Kim and Kel but we've never seen anyone come as Cujo." Kath and Kim Drag Bingo will be held on Saturday, March 26 at the Camden Civic Centre with two shows at 6pm and 9pm. It's sure to be noice, difrent and unyewsual. To purchase tickets, visit: kathandkimdragbingo.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/e39d1725-641d-4c98-acbf-f4713e175a2b.PNG/r3_69_1346_828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Prep your frizzy perm and ugg boots - Kath and Kim drag bingo is coming to Camden Kayla Osborne