There is nothing worse then going for swim at the beach only to hear that shark alarm sound. But lucky for plenty of Sydney swimmers, Orangeville's Evan Scott was on duty this summer. The licensed drone pilot volunteered to fly drones for Surf Life Saving NSW at some of Sydney's most popular beaches to help keep swimmers safe over the school holidays. Mr Scott said he had enjoyed his time working at Stanwell Park, Shellharbour and Coledale beaches. "Who can whinge about spending the day at the beach, under a tent watching the water?" he said. "Absolutely I enjoyed it. "We are specifically keeping an eye out for Great Whites, Bull Sharks and Tiger Sharks but sometimes the water is cloudy or unclear and we can't tell what kind of shark it is so we treat those like a dangerous shark." Mr Scott said he spotted a few dangerous sharks during his time on the sand. "We had to evacuate the water once," he said. "If we spot a shark, we tell the lifeguards and they jump on their jet skis or boats and head out there to scare the shark away." Drones have become exceedingly popular in the past few years. Mr Scott said he had been interested in drones long before they reached peak popularity. "It wasn't until three years ago though that I decided to go out and get my license," he said. "I didn't do anything with it for a little bit but then I joined a company who use drones to fly powerlines over valleys. "I have a license that allows me to fly large drones up to 127 kilograms - and there aren't many of us in Australia who can do that. "This was my very first season with Surf Life Saving - and it only just ended with the end of the school holidays." Mr Scott encouraged locals who were interested in drones to get out there and give them a go. "The thing is, drones are so easy to learn," he said. "Whether you are wanting to be licensed or just flying for leisure, it isn't hard. "But the most important thing is to know the CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) rules. "There are some things that you can and can't do while flying drones but CASA have a very simple three or four minute video on their website that is easy to watch before you fly."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/47ed729c-65ff-425d-bfde-5ff16aed756a.jpg/r0_70_1512_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg